WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $18,940,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in WestRock by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after purchasing an additional 360,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,262,000 after purchasing an additional 296,991 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.53 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.