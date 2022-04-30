Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,581,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,946,000 after acquiring an additional 212,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

