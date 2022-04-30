Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to announce $300.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.65 million and the highest is $301.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $51,575,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,390 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $18,058,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $16,475,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock remained flat at $$3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,290,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,754. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

