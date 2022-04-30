Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JXI. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

JXI stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 6,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

