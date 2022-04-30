Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 3,459 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

