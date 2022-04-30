Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,782 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 567,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,568. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

