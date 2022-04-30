Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.70. 5,867,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,465. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

