Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 33,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.19. 4,029,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.81. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.25.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 129.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.