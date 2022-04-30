Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,113,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 352,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,413. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

