Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 481,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.