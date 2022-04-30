Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 481,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $74.73.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
