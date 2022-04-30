Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $7.27 on Friday, reaching $174.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,624. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,337 shares of company stock worth $89,685,314. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.