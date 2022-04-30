Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 4.2% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $120,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $339,254,000 after acquiring an additional 235,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

NYSE:NSC traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.88. 1,584,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

