Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

PPG traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.99. 3,306,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,770. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

