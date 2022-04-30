Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,507,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,488,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,714,000 after buying an additional 61,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 270,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $50.27.

