Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,981,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

NYSE:MMC traded down $10.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.70. 2,704,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

