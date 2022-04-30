Wilder World Market Cap Hits $73.77 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $73.77 million and $2.31 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00100640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00028907 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

