William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,353.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,397.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,306.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.73. Markel has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel will post 74.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

