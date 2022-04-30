WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 55,018 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.