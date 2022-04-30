Wirex Token (WXT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $850,715.00

Wirex Token (WXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. Wirex Token has a total market capitalization of $85.77 million and $850,715.00 worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Wirex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.02 or 0.07270122 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00051613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

