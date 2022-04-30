WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 129.8% in April

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the March 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000.

HYZD stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.25. 73,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,743. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

