Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Shares Down 17.1%

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Rating) shares were down 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.
About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (WLFDY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.