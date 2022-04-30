Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Shares Down 17.1%

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Rating) shares were down 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

