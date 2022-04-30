Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives $103.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $119.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

