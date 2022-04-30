Woodward, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Woodward has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Woodward has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

WWD stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,049. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Woodward by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

