Woodward, Inc. (WWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 31st

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Woodward has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. 678,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.31. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Woodward by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.