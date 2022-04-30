Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

WDAY stock opened at $206.70 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.67 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,067.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

