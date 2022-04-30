Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

