Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 71249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.
Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)
