xRhodium Reaches Market Capitalization of $958,718.19 (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $958,718.19 and approximately $2,976.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001122 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00223031 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

