YFValue (YFV) Hits Market Cap of $7.54 Million

YFValue (YFV) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YFValue has traded flat against the dollar. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

