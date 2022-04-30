Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70,171.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $70,171.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.42 or 0.07284621 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00057204 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.