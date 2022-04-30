YooShi (YOOSHI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $420,840.00

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. YooShi has a total market cap of $91.56 million and approximately $420,840.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YooShi has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.02 or 0.07270122 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00051613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

Buying and Selling YooShi

