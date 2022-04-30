Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.09. Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 214.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.89. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

