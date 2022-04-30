Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will post $14.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.82 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $14.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $58.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.46 billion to $58.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.16 billion to $62.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,097,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $2,290,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

