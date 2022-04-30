Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) to post $5.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $18.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.49 million to $35.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 461,824 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 274,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,753. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.