Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.52. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. Steven Madden has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.