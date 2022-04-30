Zacks: Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $39.61. 2,770,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,754. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $44.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.