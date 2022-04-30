Zacks: Analysts Expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) to post $251.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.50 million. BeiGene reported sales of $605.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.79) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $213.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 120.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BeiGene by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after buying an additional 77,060 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in BeiGene by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BeiGene by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.00. 212,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,657. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.08. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

