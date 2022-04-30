Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to Post $1.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.97. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,367. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

