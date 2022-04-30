Zacks: Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,531. Entegris has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after buying an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,732,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after buying an additional 758,545 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

