Zacks: Analysts Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.57. Guild posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $343.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Guild stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 6,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $533.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.20. Guild has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $16.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

