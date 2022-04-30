Zacks: Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.49 Million

Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will announce $14.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.19 million and the lowest is $13.68 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $11.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $82.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $84.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.18 million, with estimates ranging from $111.33 million to $129.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $32,673,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after buying an additional 279,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $19,957,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.11. 241,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.37 and a beta of 0.73.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.