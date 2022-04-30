Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. QCR reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCRH traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 131,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,719. QCR has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,532,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About QCR (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.