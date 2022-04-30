Zacks: Analysts Expect Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reviva Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RVPH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. 24,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentionÂ-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

