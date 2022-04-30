Zacks: Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $131.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 119.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 44.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

