Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $51.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted sales of $30.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $207.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $207.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $232.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 82.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter worth about $9,067,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.70. 160,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

