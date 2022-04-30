Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $638.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will announce $638.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $640.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $633.22 million. ManTech International posted sales of $633.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 61.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,059. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

