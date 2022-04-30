Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Brokerages predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 491.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $24.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.
