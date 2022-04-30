Zacks: Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. SLR Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 344,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLRC stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SLR Investment has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

