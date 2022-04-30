Zacks: Brokerages Expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will announce $23.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year sales of $106.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $107.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.80 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $156.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLGC. Zacks Investment Research cut SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

