Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brink’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brink’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

